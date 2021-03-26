Coronavirus in Kalyan-Dombivli: KDMC collects Rs 3.95 lakh in fines; imposes stricter curbs on weekends

Thane: Even after strict guidelines and vigil, citizens continue roaming without masks in Kalyan-Dombivli. As over Rs 3.95 lakh were collected in fines in last 10 days from the citizens caught without masks in Kalyan-Dombivli.

According to the KDMC official, total 791 citizens were caught in last 10 days for not wearing masks. Hence, a total of Rs 3,95,400 was collected in fines by the marshals deployed by KDMC to keep vigil at market places.

"Considering the increase in cases in the twin city, more strict guidelines have been put on weekends by KDMC. As on every Saturday-Sunday excluding emergency services, all the commercial establishments and street vendors/hawkers has been directed not be operational," said KDMC official.

"The vegetables market will be functional with 50 percent capacity, while hotel, restaurants and bars will be allowed to provide only takeaway service on weekends," added official.

The circular of above guidelines was issued on Friday, which will apply from March 27.

On Friday, a total of 987 COVID-19 cases were found and 4 deaths were reported in the KDMC. The city has a total 6671 active patients, while so far 65931 patients have been recovered from COVID-19 in Kalyan-Dombivli.