Kalyan: Body of 18-month-old girl exhumed for forensic analysis, 2 doctors booked

Nearly six months after the death of an 18-month-old girl in Kalyan owing to a wrong prescription of medicine, her mortal remains were exhumed and sent to a forensic lab in Kalina.

The police claimed that the forensic report could shed light if there was negligence on part of the doctors. The police have until now said that the girl was weak and succumbed to pneumonia. The family of the deceased child feels the report will bring them justice.

The investigating officer, along with tehsildar Sushma Pawar, under the inspection of a doctor exhumed the mortal remains last week. The police said the child, Neha Chotu Sahani, was a resident of the new Govindwadi area in Kalyan East.

In July 2021, she was suffering from a high fever, following which the parents took her to Hasan Clinic at Suchak Naka. The police said Dr Mohammed Taj Ansari and RL Alam gave her wrong medicine and within a day she died.

The parents approached the police and the health department to register a case. They took help from district BJP president Rekha Chaudhary and approached the court. “In December 2021, the court ordered the police to primarily register a case of negligence and start the investigation,” said a police officer. Seeing the accused released on bail, the parents again approached the court demanding a thorough investigation. “It was found that the burial took place without postmortem. However, recently the court ordered the police to go for a forensic test,” the police officer said.

The family has alleged that the doctors were offering them bribes to not pursue the matter. They have also alleged that the police were taking the matter lightly. Sources from the police said the girl was weak and was suffering from pneumonia, which led to her death.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 08:44 AM IST