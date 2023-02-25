Kalyan: 63-year-old dies in Kolsewadi police station premises, family alleges death due to police beating

Deceased Deepak Bhingardive with his son (L) |

Thane: A 63-year-old senior citizen of Kalyan (East) died in Kolsewadi police station premises on Friday, February 24 in the night. The deceased family alleged that the death took place due to beating by the police and the allegations have created a stir in Kalyan. However, the Kolsewadi police officials are claiming that the senior citizen died due to a fit. The Kolsewadi police have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR) and have started the process of investigating the matter through the first class magistrate.

The police officer from Kolsewadi police station said that the cause of death will be clear only after the investigation.

𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗴𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝘄𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱

Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan said, "On Friday night the Kolsewadi police conducted All Out Campaign operation in Kalyan (East) and during the operation detained Pratish Bhingardive (24) and brought him to the Kolsewadi police station for interrogation. Pratish's father Deepak Bhingardive (63) came to the police station and asked police officials there that why his son was detained. While Pratish was being interrogated by the police his father Deepak started filming the police interrogation from his mobile phone. Police officials asked him not to film the interrogation from mobile phone and made him sit in the area behind the enforcement room of the police station. He got fit while sitting and he suddenly fell on the ground in the police premises. He was immediately taken to the Rukmini Bai hospital in Kalyan where the doctors declared him dead before admission."

𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗖𝗧𝗩: 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

Gunjal further added, "All the incident has been captured in the CCTV camera of Kolsewadi police station. We have immediately given all the information to the crime branch and magistrate for investigation. The CID team will also further probe the case and they came at Kolsewadi police station on Friday night and we have given them the CCTV footage. The chief judicial magistrate has ordered a thorough panchnama and post-mortem of Deepak's death to be conducted under the direction of a first class judicial magistrate. Also all the process will be filmed."

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗺𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴, 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝘀𝗼𝗻

Pratish Bhingardive (24) who claimed to be working with one of the known insurance company as a collection manager alleged that ,"On Friday I was standing at a place where few men were drinking. Some police officials who were on patrolling took me to the Kolsewadi police station. My father Deepak Bhingardive (63) came to the police station and asked me why the police have detained me. When I was talking with my father he was recording the video. Police officials asked my father to stop shooting and also beat him. The police claimed that my father died due to Fit but he was not suffering from any disease. He died in the custody room itself."

The Bhingardive family demanded the police to register case under IPC section 302 against the police officer responsible for the death of Deepak Bhingardive (63). The deceased son and his family also said that they will not take his body until unless they will not get the justice.

DCP Sachin Gunjal rejected all the family allegations.

Investigation should be done on priority: Awhad

Meanwhile, NCP leader and former housing minister Jitendra Awhad tweeted that investigation should be done on a priority basis and strict action should be initiated against the police officials involved in the death of Deepak Bhingardive.

In the morning few people from Kalyan were claiming that Deepak Bhingardive was a party worker of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The Kalyan district president of NCP Jagannath Shinde said that Deepak Bhingardive has no connection with NCP.

Maharashtra state spokesperson of NCP, Mahesh Cheghe said that few women of this family are party workers of NCP.