Kalyan: 13-Year-Old's Scooter Seized, ₹23,500 Fine Imposed After Minors Perform Dangerous Stunts On Road | File Pic

Kalyan: Acting swiftly on a viral social media video showing a group of minors performing dangerous stunts on a moving scooter, the Kalyan Traffic Police have seized the vehicle and imposed a penalty of ₹23,500 on its custodian, highlighting the serious consequences of allowing underage driving.

The action was initiated after a video circulated online showing four minors riding a scooter recklessly on a public road. The footage captured the youngsters performing risky manoeuvres without wearing helmets, raising concerns over road safety and prompting immediate intervention by the traffic department.

During the investigation, police identified the rider as a 13-year-old boy. The scooter was subsequently traced and seized from the possession of Shriram Rathod, a resident of Beturkarpada. Officials said the vehicle was being used by the minor at the time of the incident.

Grandson Took Keys Without Permission

During questioning, Rathod informed police that his grandson had allegedly taken the scooter keys from home without his knowledge and ventured out with three friends. The group was later seen in the viral video engaging in dangerous riding practices on public roads.

Traffic police booked the case under multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, including permitting a minor to operate a vehicle, driving without a valid licence, reckless and negligent driving, riding without helmets, overloading, and operating a vehicle without valid insurance coverage. A cumulative fine of ₹23,500 was imposed and the matter has been placed before the court for further proceedings.

Ownership Trail Reveals Multiple Transfers

In a significant finding during the probe, investigators discovered that the scooter had changed hands several times over the years without the ownership details being formally updated in Regional Transport Office (RTO) records.

According to Police Inspector Milind Jhodge, the vehicle had reportedly passed through six different users, including dealers and private buyers, before eventually coming into Rathod’s possession. However, none of the transfers were officially recorded with the RTO, resulting in discrepancies in the vehicle’s ownership history and complicating the investigation.

The case also highlights the importance of updating ownership records after every vehicle transaction. Failure to do so can create legal complications and accountability issues in the event of accidents or traffic violations a police official said.

Police have initiated further action against those responsible under relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities reiterated that guardians and vehicle owners can face strict legal consequences if minors are found operating motor vehicles.

The operation was carried out by the Kalyan Traffic Police under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Kiran Balwadkar and the supervision of Police Inspector Milind Jhodge.

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