Kalwa CSM Hospital Deaths: Delay In Inquiry Report Due To Central Government's Ayushman Bhava Programme

As many as 18 patients died on a single day on August 13 in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation. A month has passed since this incident, yet the inquiry committee appointed in this case has not submitted its report.

Currently, this report is in its final stages and it has come to light that the report has been delayed due to the fact that the officers of the committee are busy with the Central government's Ayushman Bhava program. After this incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself came to the hospital and appointed an inquiry committee in this regard. Also, the Chief Minister had announced that this committee will submit its report within 15 days. But now even after a month, it is clear that the report is on 'ventilator'.

A nine-member government committee was formed to investigate the death of patients in Kalwa Hospital. After this incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had instructed the inquiry committee to submit its report by August 25. But even after meetings and inquiry sessions, the report could not be submitted to the committee on August 25. Ten days have passed since then. However, the report of the inquiry committee has not come out yet. The inquiry committee's report has been completed and currently all the health systems in the state are involved in the preparations for the Centre's 'Ayushyaman Bhava' programme. Senior officials of the administration informed that the report is delayed due to the fact that the officials of the inquiry committee are busy.

