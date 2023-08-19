Kalwa CSM Hospital Deaths: Probe Committee Conducts Hospital Inspection And Document Review

The committee assigned to investigate the tragic occurrence of 18 deaths within a span of just 12 hours at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on Friday, August 18, carried out an extensive inspection of the hospital premises. Their scrutiny involved a review of CCTV footage from every department, and they gathered all relevant documents and case records pertaining to the 18 fatalities.

The committee thoroughly investigated doctors, including the chief dean, on Thursday. The committee's team arrived at the hospital around 3 pm and concluded their inspection at 11:30 pm, dedicating over 8 hours to their comprehensive assessment.

18 people died in CSM Hospital of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)in Kalwa on last Saturday and Sunday. In this background, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the hospital on Monday and inquired about the deaths.

CM Shinde said that the incident of deaths of the patients is unfortunate and further action will be taken after receiving the inquiry report of this incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)