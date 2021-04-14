Kalwa: 21-year-old killed in accident; truck driver held for rash driving

The Kalwa police arrested a 25-year-old truck driver for rash driving and dashing a pick-up tempo. The accident had killed a 21-year-old tempo driver and injured two others. The Kalwa police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.
The police said the incident took place on April 12 at 3 pm, Gaman chowk, towards Kharegaon Toll Naka to Parsik Circle road, Thane.
The police said the accused was identified as Vikas Gaund 25, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He was driving the truck numbered MH 46 AF 1821. He was rashly driving and overspeeding lead with losing control and dashing the pickup tempo. "The Tempo MH 18 BG 5705 was hit hard and person inside the tempo Bhushan Sunil Mali 21, a resident of Dhule succumbed to his injuries. While Sandip Patil 23 and Jagdish Mali 25 both had suffered head injuries and were shifted to Kalwa hospital where they are undergoing treatment," said a police officer.
The Kalwa police have registered a case under section 279, 304 (A), 337 and 338 of the Indian penal code and sections of the motor vehicle act. "We have registered a case for negligence and rash driving and arrested the truck driver,"said a police officer.
