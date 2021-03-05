Antilia bomb scare: Owner of car found near Mukesh Ambani's residence commits suicide, body found in Thane's Kalwa creek

A body of Mansukh Hiren, whose car was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence, was found in Kalwa creek. Thane Police said that Hiren had committed suicide by jumping into the creek.
Mumbai Police, who have registered an offence and are probing the case, found 20 gelatin sticks that were recovered from an abandoned SUV near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Police had also recovered a bag of Mumbai Indians, a franchise cricket team owned by Reliance industries.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad checked the car and towed it to an undisclosed location for further investigation. During the investigation, it was revealed that SUV's engine number and chassis number have reportedly been erased, said officials.
Earlier, days after a gelatin-laden vehicle was found outside Ambani's house, an unknown group, Jaish-ul-Hind has claimed responsibility for placing the vehicle and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambanis. The organisation claimed responsibility by posting a message on social media messaging app Telegram earlier on Sunday.
In the message posted, the organisation stated that the man who placed the SUV near Ambani residence has reached the safe house and that this was "just a trailer and big picture is yet to come". The organisation also threatened Mukesh and Nita Ambani that the next time the SUV will ram into their kids if the businessman does not give into their demands.
The message from the organisation further says, "You (Ambanis) know what you have to do, just transfer the money regarding which we have told you earlier".
