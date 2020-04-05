Justice PB Sawant, former SC judge, suggest Maha CM uddhav Thackeray to file a petition in Bombay HC

MUMBAI: Justice PB Sawant, former Supreme Court judge, who was a member of the bench that delivered the landmark Bommai judgement, suggested that the CM should file a petition in the High Court.

“This is an extraordinary and unforeseen situation, where Thackeray has the required strength to get elected to the legislative council but can't due to the pandemic.

He should file a petition in the HC and request the court to order the EC to hold an election before his term ends, as this is directly related to the stability of the government. There are only 288 voters for this election, as only assembly members can vote.

EC can complete the voting process in a week by asking legislators to come for voting on different days and time, ” Sawant said. However, if such an election or his nomination from Governor quota does not take place, then he will have to resign.