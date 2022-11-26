Jumbo block between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Nov 27

Representational Image |

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of railway tracks, signals and overhead equipment, the western railway has announced five hours jumbo block on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10.35 am to 3.35 pm on Sunday, November 27.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Shri Sumit Thakur of Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some up and down suburban trains will remain cancelled.

Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters. The railways has asked passengers to take note of the above arrangements.