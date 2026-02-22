‘Journey Began In 1967 Continues With Same Dedication’: Maha Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar On Sharad Pawar’s 60-Year Milestone In Parliamentary Politics

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar on Sunday congratulated NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on completing sixty years in public and parliamentary life, calling it a “historic milestone” in Indian politics. She added that the journey of public service that began in 1967 continues even today with the same vigour and dedication.

Taking to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Sunetra Pawar wrote, "From the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to the Parliament House, he has competently shouldered various responsibilities and, as a people's representative, has consistently earned the trust of the public."

"In this long journey, the steadfast support of workers, colleagues, and most importantly, the people, has been the true strength of his success. May Pawar Saheb's guidance and inspiration continue to infuse new energy in everyone in the times ahead—this is our sincere wish."

Supriya Sule also congratulated her father and also thanked the people who showered boundless love upon the leader. She wrote, "Over these six decades, he has been a witness to numerous significant events. As a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, he took oath six times, and once as a member of the Legislative Council. He was elected to the Lok Sabha a remarkable seven times, and represented in the Rajya Sabha on two occasions. This unbeaten journey, which began on this day in 1967, continues unbroken even today."

Sharad Pawar Hospitalised

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday after suffering from mild dehydration. The condition of the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member is currently stable. "He has been admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic for mild dehydration and requires intravenous fluids. His condition is stable. He will remain in the hospital for two days and is expected to be discharged thereafter," Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist and chairman and managing trustee of the hospital, said in a statement.