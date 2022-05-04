Jolt for MVA govt after SC directs SEC to declare poll schedule for local bodies in two weeks

Elections may take place in the absence of OBC quota as SC has yet to decide the issue

CM convenes meeting of OBC ministers on Thursday to decide future strategy

BJP slams MVA government for wasting two years in the compilation of empirical data of OBCs

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Wednesday received a major jolt after the Supreme Court directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare the schedule for local body elections including BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) within two weeks. The country’s apex court has also said that it will decide on the issue pertaining to reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the elections after the polling process takes place.

An SEC officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’SEC will decide future course of action after reading the apex court order.’’ The SEC had submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court saying that the time required to prepare for the polls will stretch till June. But then, by that time, monsoon would have started and elections are not conducted during that season due to potential logistical challenges.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting of OBC ministers, leaders and officers at 1 pm on Thursday to discuss the government strategy in the wake of SC asking the SEC to declare a poll schedule in two weeks.

State legislature during the budget session had passed two laws giving State government powers on delimitation of wards and fixing of poll schedule. The government had sought time for elections till December but court has gone ahead directing SEC to declare a poll schedule in 2 weeks.

Today’s order is important as the elections may be declared for 15 municipal corporations including BMC, 210 nagar parishads, 10 nagar panchayats and 1930 gram panchayats without a 27% quota for OBCs. MVA faces a huge challenge to convince the politically influential OBCs. The state government had argued in the SC that the State Backward Classes Commission has granted the clearance for restoring the 27 per cent quota for OBCs in local bodies across the state and it now required a nod from the top court to reserve seats for OBC in local body elections.

NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, ‘’The SC judgement and the way forward will be discussed with the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.’’

However, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) has blamed MVA for wasting 2 years in the compilation of empirical data of OBCs. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil accused MVA of cheating the OBCs. He announced that BJP will give nomination to 27% OBCs and give justice to the community.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 07:58 PM IST