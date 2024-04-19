JNPA Takes Strides Towards Green Future, Announces ZET Initiative

JNPA Port | X

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), a leading container handling Port in India, marked a significant milestone today in its journey towards sustainability with the announcement of its Zero Emission Trucking (ZET) initiative.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh, participated in a Round Table Convening on Zero Emission Trucking, an event aimed at fostering collaboration among stakeholders involved in designing and implementing ZET port pilots. This initiative underscores JNPA's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving air quality in and around its operations.

Recognizing the critical role of decarbonizing truck movements, especially within port premises, JNPA has embarked on an ambitious plan to transition its truck fleet from diesel to electric power. Currently, the majority of trucks operating within JNPA run on diesel, contributing to emissions and pollution. By transitioning to Zero Emission Trucks (ZETs), JNPA aims to achieve its vision of a fully electrified port, aligning with national sustainability goals such as the Harit Sagar guidelines and MIV 2030.

JNPA is actively incorporating green energy for terminal operations and replacing diesel-operated Internal Terminal Vehicles (ITVs) with Electric ITVs (E-ITVs) to further reduce carbon emissions. The 15+ trucks plying on ITRHO handling Inter Terminal Rail Operations will be converted to E-ITVs within the next six months, followed by the conversion of 400+ diesel-operated trucks moving within terminals for the vessel and yard operations will be converted to E-ITVs within 2-3 years. Moreover 6500+ trucks plying from Terminals to Container Freight Stations and vice-versa including the Centralized Parking Plaza Trucks moving to Terminals within 3-5 years.

Expressing his delight, Wagh commented, “The journey towards sustainability requires proactive measures and collaborative efforts. Zero Emission Trucks represent not just a technological advancement but a strategic imperative in our pursuit of a greener future. By embracing ZETs as well as providing the supporting infrastructure required for charging stations inside the Port area, we are not only aligning with national sustainability agendas but also reducing environmental footprint.”

JNPA's Zero Emission Trucking initiative represents a significant step towards achieving a sustainable, environmentally-friendly port operation while contributing to India's broader sustainability goals. In its pursuit of sustainability, JNPA has also prioritized the use of Green Energy for Terminal operations, further reducing carbon emissions within the port.

With these initiatives, JNPA reaffirms its commitment to environmental responsibility while driving innovation and efficiency in port operations. The transition to Zero Emission Trucks marks a pivotal step towards a cleaner, greener future for the port and surrounding communities.