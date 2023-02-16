Jitendra Awhad throws fresh salvo, tweets video of TMC official's assistant counting money in his cabin

Screengrab of the video wherein a Mr Mhadse is seen counting money | Twitter

The feud between Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad and Thane Municipal Corporation official Mahesh Aher is nowhere nearing end with the politician levelling charges of corruption against the latter.

Awhad shared a video on his Twitter in which a person can be seen counting money. He claimed the visuals are from Aher's cabin and claimed a Mr Mhadse is the one counting money.

He captioned it, "In the cabin of Municipal Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Aher, Mr. Mhadse is seen counting money in this video," and tagged handles of Thane police, TMC and Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This video hours after his supporters cornered Aher outside the TMC headquarters and assaulted him. The police had booked and arrested four persons. However, reports stated that they had also booked the NCP leader.

How did the feud began?

While it is unknown what animosity the two share, recently, an audio clip went viral wherein Aher allegedly is confessing that he deployed a shooter with help of a jailed gangster to kill the former housing minister and his family.

In the clip, the official can be heard referring to Jitendra Awhad as a snake that 'needed to be crushed'. He purportedly confessed to knowing whereabouts of the politician's daughter as well.

Awhad said, "We are not afraid of such threats and will not even file a police complaint. I know that even after filing complaint, police will not take any action."

Ruta, Jitendra Awhad's wife, was also quoted in a report saying that this is not the first time Aher has threatened them and that he should be suspended till probe by the police is over. She filed a complaint against the official.