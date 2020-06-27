Jitendra Awhad slams Bachchan and Irani for staying mum on fuel price hike

After targeting Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Maharashtra Minister of Housing Jitendra Awhad, on Friday, asked Big B Amitabh Bachchan and Union Minister Smriti Irani to break their silence on the increasing petrol and diesel prices. The trio in the past had strongly attacked the UPA government in the wake of auto fuel hike, but now are maintaining studied silence.

Awhad referred to Bachchan’s tweet from May 2012 “T 753 -Petrol up Rs 7.5 : Pump attendant - 'Kitne ka daloon ?' ! Mumbaikar - '2-4 rupye ka car ke upar spray kar de bhai, jalana hai !!’’

Taunting Bachchan, he said, “Have you not filled your fuel at the petrol pump or you don’t look at the bill @SrBachchan. It’s time for you to speak; hope you are not biased. The price of diesel petrol has reached its peak. Ab Mumbaikar kya kare? Car jalaye ya car chalaye.’’