'Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Have No Moral Right To Continue In Office,' BJP's Ashish Shelar Amid ₹200 Cr Cash Seizure From Dhiraj Sahu In Raids

"Another corrupt face of the Congress has come to light in Jharkhand with the seizure of cash worth more than Rs 200 crore packed in nine cupboards of Congress Rajya Sabha member Dhiraj Sahu," said city BJP president Ashish Shelar on Saturday. He was talking to media persons at Mumbai BJP office in Dadar.

"If cash worth hundreds of crores of rupees was found in the house of a Congress MP, one need not guess how much wealth will be found in possession of other Congress leaders," he observed.

"In fact, I wonder if Congressmen receive training in corruption from their leadership," he noted. "We must know how much percentage of this black money received by Congressmen goes to their leaders," he added.

Mr. Shelar said the Modi government, which has guaranteed to eradicate corruption in the country, will not rest until its goal is achieved.

"Fearing investigations, all corrupt leaders have come together and formed the I.N.D.I.A Alliance and have started unanimously blaming the investigating agencies—ED, CBI, and IT. Since a major scam of a ruling party MP in Jharkhand has come to light under the nose of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he does not have the moral right to continue in office," Mr. Shelar said.

"Many of those who have come together under I.N.D.I.A Alliance have a history of corruption. In yet another incident, Rs 42 crore was found in the house of a close associate of a Congress man in Bengaluru. Similarly, cash worth Rs 50 crore and gold worth crores of rupees were found in the house of Parth Chatterjee, a minister in West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s government. Also, a close associate of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, was found in possession of gold coins and crores of rupees in cash that was seized."

"In Chhattisgarh also when Congress was in power, the Mahadev App online gaming scam came to light, Mr. Shelar pointed out. The Congress and Hemant Soren’s ‘thug bandhan’ government cheated public money of Rs 550 crore in MNREGA, Rs 1500 crore in coal mining transactions, Rs 1500 crore from illegal mining, Rs 1500 crore from rural development fund, and Rs 3000 crore from land scam, he alleged. Very soon, every corrupt leader of this I.N.D.I.A. Alliance will have to give an account of their wrongdoings to the people," said Shelar.