Jayant Patil, Sanjay Raut target Raj Thackeray over his ultimatum on removal of loudspeakers from mosques

Mumbai: State Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday termed Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker remark a "deliberate attempt" to create communal tension in the state. He claimed that people will now see the entry of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the picture.

"Deliberate attempt to create communal tension in the state. In the coming days, you will see the entry of Owaisi in the picture, after Raj Thackeray. It is an attempt to start a communal rift and untoward incidents in the state," said Patil.

Patil was reacting to an ultimatum given by Raj Thackeray to the state government to remove the loudspeakers from mosques by May 3 and warned of "putting loudspeakers in front of the mosques and playing Hanuman Chalisa".

On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut termed Raj Thackeray a new ‘’Hindu Owaisi’’ and MNS a "new Hindutva MIM".

Raut alleged BJP's hand behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa saying that intelligence inputs suggest that a conspiracy is on to create communal tension in Maharashtra and recommend President's rule dismissing the MVA government.

‘’BJP is "frustrated" as its efforts to win over MLAs from MVA partners- Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress- have failed while the people have rejected the bid to create a communal discord,’’ said Raut.

"This is the reason the BJP is getting this work done by a 'nav-Hindutva AIMIM' and 'nav-Hindu Owaisi'. They have plans to distribute loudspeakers and recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques. They have given a contract for this work. They will recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, then the real Owaisi (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi) will come into the picture and everything will culminate into riots,’’ he noted.

No question of removal of loudspeakers from mosques, says Walse-Patil

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Saturday ruled out the possibility of removal of loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken prior permission. He said clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken against them.

Walse-Patil said that the court has stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. "Clear instructions have been given that loudspeakers are allowed within the permitted decibel limit and if anyone violates that then legal action will be taken," he added.

"Court stated that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played. There is no question of removing loudspeakers from mosques or temples that have taken permission to put on loudspeakers. People should not take law & order in their hands," said Walse-Patil.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 08:19 PM IST