Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Slashes Container Dwell Time With Faster Clearance And Strong Coordination, Despite Rising Cargo Volumes | file photo

Navi Mumbai: Despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) recorded a notable improvement in container dwell time, said a statement released by JNPA on Tuesday.

The import container dwell time at the port reduced from 25.17 hours in February to 22.68 hours in March, due to faster cargo clearance and improved efficiency. Officials said sustained efforts in streamlining processes and better coordination among stakeholders contributed to the improvement.

Efficiency-driven initiatives such as Direct Port Delivery (DPD) and Direct Port Entry (DPE) continued to perform strongly during FY 2025–26, recording 74.57% and 45.74% respectively, enabling quicker cargo movement and easing congestion within the port, JNPA further said, adding, the average vessel turnaround time stood at 22.61 hours.

"Even with a surge in transshipment container volumes from 5% to 16%, JNPA managed to sustain operations while keeping container yard occupancy at around 50%, ensuring sufficient storage availability," spokesperson of JNPA said.

To further manage cargo flow, the port allocated an additional 9.2 acres for export container storage, with reefer container occupancy also maintained at 50%. A dedicated task force, along with real-time monitoring and coordination with terminal operators, has been instrumental in maintaining operations.

Targeted measures such as ‘Back to Town’ (BTT) movement of tractor trailers, temporary transshipment of cargo, and other decongestion initiatives have supported smooth port functioning, officials said.

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Established in 1989, JNPA has grown into India’s largest container port, operating multiple terminals and handling a significant share of the country’s container traffic. The authority is also developing the Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, envisaged as India’s 13th major port and a greenfield project expected to rank among the top 10 ports globally.