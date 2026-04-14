BMC To Launch India’s 1st E-TDR Platform For Seamless Development Rights Trading In Mumbai | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The State Government, through its Urban Development Department in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is launching India’s first integrated digital platform for Transferable Development Rights (TDR) transactions — the e-TDR System. Effective from April 15, 2026, the platform will enable seamless, transparent, and efficient TDR transactions for buyers and sellers.

What is TDR.?

When a landowner’s property is acquired for public purposes (such as roads, parks, or infrastructure projects), instead of direct monetary compensation, they are granted additional development rights. These rights are issued in the form of a Development Rights Certificate (DRC). The owner can either utilize these TDR in their own project or sell them to another developer.

The e-TDR system is designed to make TDR transactions more transparent, secure, and efficient, ensuring faster processing and improved governance. Registration on the platform is mandatory for both buyers and sellers. Additionally, the platform will simplify transactions related to reserved land parcels and Floor Space Index (FSI) within the city. By digitizing the entire process, it will significantly enhance ease of doing business in urban development, said an official.

How it works?

Registered buyers and sellers can log in to the portal and list their available TDR for sale. Buyers, upon registration, can directly place bids on TDRs available on the platform. The system enhances transparency in transactions between buyers and sellers, while still allowing scope for negotiations even after bidding.

Once a deal is finalized, the entire transaction is completed through digital payment. The TDR is then credited to the buyer’s account, and the corresponding payment is transferred to the seller. Upon completion of a TDR transaction, a digital agreement (Contract Note) will be generated. This will serve as an official, system-generated document recording the entire transaction.

The contract will maintain a complete record of the agreement between the buyer and seller and will carry legal validity. The system will include KYC-based registration and secure bank integration for safe transactions. Additionally, it will incorporate AI-based analytics and maintain a comprehensive repository of transaction data.

Features of e-TDR System

The TDR system ensures complete transparency by digitally recording every stage of transactions, making all information easily verifiable and reducing irregularities. It is designed with strong security features to make data tamper-proof, thereby building greater trust among buyers and sellers.

The e-TDR platform also integrates buyers, sellers, and authorities on a single interface for smoother coordination and efficient processing. Additionally, it promotes inclusivity by offering equal opportunities to small developers and individuals, creating a more competitive and accessible marketplace.

Faster urban infrastructure development

"The earlier TDR system faced issues like delays, lack of transparency, and difficulty in matching buyers and sellers. The introduction of the e-TDR system aims to resolve these problems by making transactions faster, secure, and fully transparent.

It is expected to improve efficiency in urban development and support a more citizen-centric governance model in Mumbai. The digital platform ensures all transactions are properly registered and accessible, giving equal opportunity to all stakeholders and accelerating infrastructure growth. The BMC, as the nodal agency, is overseeing its implementation across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region," said Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide.

::: accessible at: https://etdr.mcgm.gov.in

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