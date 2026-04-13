Mumbai To Host 'Billionaires For Peace’ Conclave With Nobel Laureates And Global Business Leaders |

Mumbai: Mumbai will host the Billionaires for Peace Conclave (BFP) to foster meaningful dialogue and actionable collaboration toward global peace and sustainable development. The conclave, an initiative of the ‘I Am Peacekeeper Movement’ (IAPM), will bring together a cross-section of global leadership, including Nobel Peace Prize laureates, billionaire patrons, policymakers, and leading voices from business, philanthropy, and civil society.

Building on the success of the ‘Global Justice, Love & Peace’ summit held last April at Dubai’s Expo City, which brought 10 Nobel Peace Prize laureates together on one platform, the Mumbai edition is envisioned as a highly curated gathering of approximately 280 distinguished participants to be held on May 21 at the Grand Hyatt in Santacruz.

The conclave will also host the ‘I Am Peacekeeper Champion’ awards, which will honor a select group of global leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and changemakers for their contributions to peace, leadership, and societal impact. The awards will be conferred by Nobel Peace Prize laureates, adding global prestige to the recognition and encouraging greater collaboration and leadership in advancing peace and global well-being.

The conclave is said to feature high-impact panel discussions, leadership dialogues, and closed-door roundtables on critical global themes, including peacebuilding, sustainable development, responsible capitalism, and cross-border collaboration. With participation from international dignitaries such as Guinea-Bissau’s former prime minister Rui Duarte Barros, along with global institutional leaders and industry pioneers, the event aims to catalyse meaningful partnerships and long-term initiatives.

According to the organisers, the prominent personalities expected to attend are the member of parliament and founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Group Savji Dholakia, Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ chairman and managing director Motilal Oswal, Astec LifeSciences’ managing director Burjis Godrej and UPL’s vice chairman Vikram Shroff. Moreover, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Ramdas Athawale, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rakshatai Khadse will also attend the conclave.

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The Conclave is also expected to feature Nazara Technologies’ chairman and MD Vikash Mittersain, MIT World Peace University’s executive president Dr Rahul V. Karad, and actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood. Additionally, international business leadership will be represented by ERAM Group’s chairman Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, Saudi Arabia and the chairperson of Switzerland’s Louis Dreyfus Group Margarita Louis-Dreyfus along with others.

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, the founder of IAPM, said, “The BFP conclave is about bringing together influence with intent. With Nobel laureates and global leaders coming together, Mumbai provides a powerful platform to drive meaningful conversations and real-world impact toward peace and sustainability.”

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