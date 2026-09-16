Jarange Patil Suffers From Acute Dehydration While Heading Towards Mumbai; Doctors Advise Immediate Hospitalisation |

Beed: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil's health deteriorated on Wednesday while he was travelling towards Mumbai, with doctors advising immediate hospitalisation after his blood pressure and blood sugar levels reportedly dropped significantly.

Jarange, who is on the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike over the Maratha reservation issue, reportedly developed acute dehydration after reaching Patoda in Maharashtra's Beed district at around 11 am.

He had reached Patoda nearly 14 hours after setting out from Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district as part of his journey towards Mumbai.

'Tour taking toll on my health'

Addressing a press conference, the 44-year-old activist said he was experiencing a severe burning sensation in his stomach and feet and acknowledged that the long journey was affecting his health.

“If I take treatment, the government becomes completely carefree. If I stop treatment, they become anxious. This tour to Mumbai is taking a toll on my health. I can continue if I'm fine, but such a long travel is not good while on a hunger strike. The tour can also be cancelled if there is no option,” Jarange said, according to Hindustan Times.

Doctors advise hospitalisation

A medical team led by Beed District Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Solanke examined Jarange in Patoda.

“Manoj Jarange's blood pressure and blood sugar levels have plummeted severely,” Dr Solanke said.

According to the medical assessment cited in reports, Jarange was suffering from acute dehydration and was minimally responsive.

He was administered intravenous (IV) fluids, but doctors reportedly cautioned that saline support alone would not make him fit to continue the long journey.

Doctors also warned that any further decline in his fluid levels could pose serious health risks and advised that he be admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment.

Mumbai Police deny protest permission

Jarange's health scare comes after Mumbai Police denied permission for his proposed agitation at Azad Maidan.

Police cited law and order concerns amid the ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations while rejecting the application.

Jarange has been demanding reservation for the Maratha community, including the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. Despite uncertainty surrounding permission for the Mumbai agitation and concerns over his health, Jarange had set out from Antarwali Sarati towards Mumbai.

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