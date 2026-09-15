Maratha Reservation Row: Manoj Jarange Patil Heads To Mumbai Alone, Police Deploy Large Force Along Route

Manoj Jarange Patil begins his journey from Jalna towards Mumbai as police prepare for possible supporter mobilisation along the route | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil is heading towards Mumbai for his solo protest demanding reservation for the community, but the scale of the police deployment accompanying his journey tells a bigger story.

On the 18th day of his hunger strike, Patil commenced his protest journey to Mumbai from Antarwali Sarati (Jalna, Marathwada). As police have denied permission for the protest because a large number of Maratha activists coming to Mumbai during the festive season would create law and order problems, Patil announced that he alone would be sitting on protest at Azad Maidan and would be travelling to Mumbai with a limited group (two private vehicles accompanied by two cardiac ambulances).

Police Deployment Along Route

However, police machinery around Patil is significantly larger, for his 12th protest since launching his agitation for the Maratha reservation demand and second one in Mumbai.

According to officials, the administration has provided Patil with one officer and a guard from the protection unit. Besides, two to three officials of senior ranks and a large contingent of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) have been deployed along his route to maintain law and order.

A senior official, on condition of anonymity, stated that at several locations Maratha activists might turn out to welcome Patil. “This group can quickly turn into a larger mobilisation. Hence, as security measures, a deployment of manpower has been planned and implemented accordingly,” the official added.

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Previous Mumbai Protest

Earlier in 2025, when Patil had protested at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, roads were blocked, traffic movement was disrupted, and several citizens faced inconvenience. In fact, the Bombay High Court has even expressed its displeasure with the way the entire situation was handled by the administration.

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