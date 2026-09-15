Maratha Reservation Row: '12 Of Manoj Jarange Patil’s 13 Demands Accepted, Acted On,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis | VIDEO

CM Devendra Fadnavis said only the demand involving Kunbi certificates remains pending as Jarange Patil's march heads towards Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the state government had accepted and acted on 12 of the total 13 demands raised by Manoj Jarange Patil in connection with the Maratha reservation issue.

After the weekly cabinet meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday, speaking to media persons, Fadnavis maintained that one demand could not be implemented as the issue is pending before the court.

On Tuesday, as announced, Maratha activists started their protest march towards Mumbai from his hometown Antarwali Sarati, in Jalna district of the Marathwada region.

Patil is set to reach Mumbai on September 19 for his ongoing hunger strike in the city over the community’s reservation demand. However, the entry date of Maratha activists coincides with Gauri Ganesh Visarjan, which is expected to add to the challenge for citizens and law enforcement agencies too.

One Demand Pending Before Court

Asked about Patil being unwilling to call off the protest, the CM stated that only one sub judice issue cannot be addressed, while all the rest of the demands are being acted on. “The government has tried explaining legal difficulties in implementing one of the demands,” Fadnavis added.

According to government officials, the only demand pending is issuing a Kunbi (Other Backward Class) certificate to all Maratha community members based on old government records and gazetteers (Hyderabad, Satara and Kolhapur).

CM Appeals Against Festive Protest

Meanwhile, the CM reiterated his appeal, asking Jarange to reconsider his decision to hold protests during the festive season. “Ganpati festival is celebrated on a large scale in Pune and Mumbai and agitation could cause inconvenience to devotees during the festive season.”

Meanwhile, there are reports that police have denied the seeking permission for a protest at Azad Maidan. Earlier, police rejected the permission on grounds that a large number of Maratha activists coming to Mumbai would lead to law and order problems.

But Patil altered his plans and, instead of accompanying a large number of protesters, the activists claimed that he, along with around five other community members, would come to Mumbai for the protest and were willing to give an undertaking that it would not create any road blockages or inconvenience to citizens and commuters in the city.

“Government and administration are hiding behind the festive season reasons. Now that I am coming alone, there shouldn't be any problem for giving permission. If the government still denies the permission, we will approach the honourable court,” Jarange Patil mentioned, putting the ball in the government’s court.

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Protest March Route

On the first day of his protest, Patil will take a halt in Beed (Marathwada). On day 2, he will take a halt at Shrigonda (Ahilyanagar, formerly known as Ahmednagar), followed by a halt at Pune and Raigad on September 17 and 18, respectively. On September 19, Patil will reach Mumbai via the Navi Mumbai route and plan to continue his protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

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