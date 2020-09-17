Jalna teacher threatens to jump from MLA hostel, seeks govt grant for unaided schools

Mumbai: A 38-year-old teacher from Jalna climbed parapet wall on the fourth floor of Akashwani Amdar Niwas (MLA hostel) and threatened to jump for his various demands. The teacher, identified as Gajanan Khaire, said lack of government grant is affecting the livelihood of the teachers. The 2-hour drama ended after the teacher received a written assurance to fulfil his demands.

Khaire who is reportedly a founder member of a teacher organization was climbed to the parapet of the fourth floor of the MLA hostel and threatened to jump at around 5 pm on Sunday. Khaire was demanding a GR for a grant for all the unaided schools in the state. He also claimed that he was not paid for several months for lack of funds.

The Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nana Patole rushed to the spot who spoke to him over the phone and promised to fulfill his demands, however, Khaire stressed on written assurance. Soon higher education minister Uday Samant reached the spot. The leaders went to the fourth floor and spoke to him through the window after which Khaire got inside the room.

Meanwhile, the Fire Brigade reached the spot and laid a mat on the landing of the first floor in case Khaire jump.