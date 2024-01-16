Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Faces Delay Due To Braking Issues Near Asangaon

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express | Kamal Mishra

In an unexpected turn of events, the prestigious Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express faced a nearly one-hour delay on Tuesday, disrupting the seamless operations of the Central Railways Mumbai division.

Due to brake binding the train was delayed

The issue behind the delay was identified as brake binding, a technical issue that surfaced at 10:34 am between the Atgaon and Asangaon sections. After that, the driver of the escorting staff attended to the train and resumed its journey at a restricted speed.

Train service resumed after staff fixed the issue

The train reached at Asangaon's platform number two at 11:02 am. Concerned officials and technical staff immediately attended the train, and as a result, the train departed for CSMT from Asangaon at 11:28 am.

Train schedule disrupted

However, this incident had a domino effect on the schedules of a few other trains in the section. The Kasara-CSMT local, Varanasi-LTT Superfast Express, and Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express also experienced delays due to the Vande Bharat Express incident.

While a senior official from Central Railways assured that the incident occurred during non-peak hours, mitigating the impact on local services, passengers of a few other trains reported delays of up to 10 minutes.