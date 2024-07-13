Jalgaon: Unknown People Pelt Stones Bhusawal-Nandurbar Passenger Train, Case Registered |

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Amalner in Jalgaon district has registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly pelting stones at 09078 Bhusawal-Nandurbar passenger. The RPF official took the action based on a video that went viral depicting the alleged incident on Friday.

According to Chief PRO of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a large number of people travelled to Bhortek on Friday morning to attend a religious function. While RPF personnel were also present in the train.

Video | Watch this video shot by a passenger of a train between Jalgaon & Nandurbar, which was targeted by stone throwing mob yesterday at 2.30 pm. This follows riots that erupted in Sakri & adjoining towns bordering Dhule in Maharashtra. Clip courtesy- Subhash Gupta pic.twitter.com/iXSlLr4sPH — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) July 13, 2024

Taking cognizance of the incident, a case of endangering safety of passengers has been registered by the RPF while Amalner GRP has also been informed about the incident to initiate necessary legal action, the official said.

Till now, no complaint has been lodged by any passenger with the railway administration nor any incident of injury or assault to anyone has been reported, the official said adding, Amalner GRP is investigating further.