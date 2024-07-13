 Jalgaon: Unknown People Pelt Stones Bhusawal-Nandurbar Passenger Train, Case Registered
As of now, no complaint has been lodged by any passenger with the railway administration nor any incident of injury or assault to anyone has been reported.

FPJ News Service
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Amalner in Jalgaon district has registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly pelting stones at 09078 Bhusawal-Nandurbar passenger. The RPF official took the action based on a video that went viral depicting the alleged incident on Friday.

According to Chief PRO of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, a large number of people travelled to Bhortek on Friday morning to attend a religious function. While RPF personnel were also present in the train.

Till now, no complaint has been lodged by any passenger with the railway administration nor any incident of injury or assault to anyone has been reported, the official said adding, Amalner GRP is investigating further.

