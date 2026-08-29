Jalgaon: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies By Suicide Hours After Getting Rakhi Tied By Sister; Leaves Emotional Message Behind On Social Media

Jalgaon: 17-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies By Suicide Hours After Getting Rakhi Tied By Sister; Leaves Emotional Message Behind | file pic

A tragic incident has been reported from Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, where a 17-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide hours after celebrating Raksha Bandhan with his sister. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday, on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

The deceased, identified as Rohit Sahebrao Dhangar, was a Class 11 student. According to preliminary information, Rohit had accompanied his father to his sister's house on Raksha Bandhan. After getting a rakhi tied, he reportedly left for home on his father’s two-wheeler.

"Happy Raksha Bandhan, didi... Please don't leave mom and dad alone."



Those were among the final words a 17-year-old student shared with his sister in Maharashtra's Jalgaon before allegedly taking his own life on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, leaving his family devastated.… pic.twitter.com/dk4fcfKNiZ — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 29, 2026



After reaching home Rohit reportedly posted a photograph with his sister on Instagram along with an emotional message asking her to take care of their family and not leave their parents alone.

He allegedly wrote, “Take care of everything, Didi. Don’t leave Mom and Dad alone. I am leaving.”

The report further states that Rohit had also sent a video message to a friend, allegedly saying that he had lost money while playing online games. After receiving the message, the friend and others reportedly rushed to his house. However, by the time they arrived, they had allegedly found the teenager hanging.

His family subsequently rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rohit had reportedly also posted another emotional message on social media. Police are examining his social media posts as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through his family and the locality. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances that preceded the teenager’s death.

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