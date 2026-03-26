Jai Shri Ram! CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Eknath Shinde, & Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Extend Heartfelt Wishes On Ram Navami

Mumbai: Leaders across Maharashtra extended their heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. The auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama falls on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri and also marks the worship of Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis conveyed his wishes and prayed that the blessings of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram bring peace, happiness, and strength to every home.

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), CM shared a video message and wrote, "Jai Shri Ram! May the blessings of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram fill every home with peace, happiness, and strength. Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Ram Navami!

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Deputy CM Eknath Shinde extended his greetings to citizens and wrote, "Lord Ram, the protector of the humble, holds the Kodanda bow; even Time trembles before Him. Heartfelt wishes on the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram!

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde encouraged people to keep devotion to Lord Ram in their hearts and to live a life guided by faith, discipline, and good values.

She wrote, "No verse of Ram, no body for work... Within, devotion to Ram, on the lips the chant of Ram's name—may it ever remain so, let life bloom with faith, restraint, and virtues. Heartfelt blessings of Shri Ram Navami to all devotees of Ram.

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2000 Drone Show In Mumbai

Mumbai is all set to witness a first-of-its-kind visual spectacle as Maharashtra gears up for a grand 2000-drone show on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The large-scale drone display is set to illuminate the night sky with stunning formations celebrating Maharashtra's rich culture, history and traditions. From iconic symbols to storytelling visuals, the show promises to blend technology and heritage, making it a must-watch for Mumbaikars.

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