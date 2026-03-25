Thane Traffic Advisory Issued For Shriram Navami: Key Routes Closed On March 26 From 4 PM

The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory regarding road closures and diversions for the upcoming Shriram Navami celebrations. | Representational Image

Thane: The Thane City Traffic Police have issued a comprehensive traffic advisory regarding road closures and diversions for the upcoming Shriram Navami celebrations. To ensure public safety and a smooth flow of traffic during the religious procession, several key routes in the Thane and Rabodi traffic sub-divisions will be restricted. The notification, issued by Pankaj Shirsat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Thane City, will be in effect on March 26, 2026, from 4:00 PM until the conclusion of the event.

Diversions in Place

To prevent congestion along the narrow procession routes, several major thoroughfares will face temporary closures. Vehicles traveling from Khopat Signal toward Civil Hospital will be restricted at the signal; drivers are advised to take a left turn toward Kolbad Naka and Meenatai Thackeray Chowk, or a right turn via Charai Kat and Almeida Chowk. Additionally, traffic from Gokulnagar toward Meenatai Thackeray Chowk will be diverted at the chowk to proceed via GPO. Those traveling from Thane Station via Tower Naka toward Civil Hospital will find entry closed at Musa Chowk and must instead turn left toward Gadkari Rangayatan. Finally, the route from GPO via Anand Ashram toward Tower Naka will be closed at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Statue, with vehicles redirected through Tower Naka.

These restrictions are designed to manage the heavy footfall expected during the festivities. However, the Traffic Department has confirmed that emergency services, including the Fire Brigade, ambulances, and police vehicles, will remain exempt from these diversions. Commuters are encouraged to plan their travel in advance and follow the directions of on-duty traffic personnel to avoid delays.

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