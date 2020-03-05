Jai Hind College removes visiting faculty member after allegations of sexual harassment

A well-known college from south Mumbai has removed a visiting faculty member after allegations that he sexually harassed a student.
According to a Hindustan Times report, students of Jai Hind College at Churchgate complained that the teacher walked in the class in an inebriated state passed lewd comments and touched some students inappropriately. The college has not yet filed any police complaint, but it has taken up the matter with the institute’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which is investigating the matter.
Ashok Wadia, principal of the Jai Hind College told the Hindustan Times that, "The college has received complaints of inappropriate behaviour on the part of a visiting faculty, who teaches students in the unaided section. In keeping with the institute’s zero-tolerance policy against any form of sexual misconduct, we have immediately commenced an investigation in this matter and the professor was suspended.”
In another incident, a 26-year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Vikhroli in Mumbai for allegedly sexually harassing a 20-year-old college student and her friend.
The incident took place on February 27, when the accused rode his motorcycle close to the woman and her friend near a night college. The accused have been harassing the complainant for quite some time. Police have registered a case under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
