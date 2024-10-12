 'It Was Imp To Topple MVA Govt To Develop Maharashtra', Says CM Shinde At Dussehra Rally In Mumbai; Watch VIDEO
Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, CM Eknath Shinde addressing his third Dusserah Melave in Mumbai said that the MVA was a 'speed breaker government'. "They tried to stop major projects like Mumbai Metro 3, Samruddhi Expressway, Jalyukta Shivar and many others. It was important to remove them," Shinde said slamming the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 09:34 PM IST
Eknath Shinde addressing Dusserah Rally in Mumbai | X

Mumbai: The state is witnessing the clash of two Shiv Sena's on Saturday evening as the politically heated Dusserah rallies by both the faction of Shiv Sena are been held in Mumbai. Addressing his third Dusserah rally after splitting with Uddhav Thackeray, CM Eknath Shinde said that it was crucial to remove the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to develop Maharashtra.

"It was a speed breaker government. They tried to stop major projects like Mumbai Metro 3, Samruddhi Expressway, Jalyukta Shivar and many. It was important to topple the MVA government," Shinde said slamming the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Further criticising former CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, "This is not a government led by a chief sitting at home. You will see me working for people on ground."

Shiv Sena's Dusserah rally is underway at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai with sea of people in attendance who have come from across Maharashtra to listen to their leader Eknath Shinde.

Expressing his confidence that the Mahayuti government will come into power again, Shinde said, "These people (MVA) said that our government will not survive for even 2 to 3 months. But we have successfully completed 2.5 years now and in this tenure, Maharashtra has seen the best projects like the longest-sea bridge- Atal Setu, underground Mumbai Metro, skill development programs for youth, Ladki Bahin yojana to support women and many more projects.

CM Eknath Shinde also said, "Our (Mahayuti) government started the Dharavi project and I want to tell the people of Dharavi that no matter what the opposition says, our government will give you good houses. Earlier Babu (Uddhav Thackeray) used to wake up, take a bath and go live on Facebook. People never liked Babu's leadership, that's why people brought down his government. Mahayuti government is going to be re-formed in Maharashtra."

Both the factions of Shiv Sena are addressing the Dusserah rallies in Mumbai. Eknath Shinde is addressing at Azad Maidan while, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) is addressing at the traditional spot, Shivaji Park. Both the politically heavyweight rallied just before the announcement of Maharashtra assembly election are being held simultaneously in the capital city.

Aaditya Thackeray Addresses Sena UBT Rally

In his first address at address at the Dusserah Rally slammed his former colleagues who are now with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. "The real Shiv Sena is here. I am proud that this party is named after my father Uddhav and my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray."

The Mahayuti does nothing but corruption in the government and you all have to stop it. Vote for us and show them the power of Maharashtra," Aaditya the Worli MLA said sounding the bugle for the election campaign.

While Uddhav Thackeray said, "When I will form the government, I will build a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj temple in every district of Maharashtra."

