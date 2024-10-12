Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Home Lottery For 450 Police Wives In Worli's BDD Chawl, Marks Dussehra With Housing Relief

Dr. Shrikant Shinde addressing police wives after the announcement of a housing lottery in B.D.D. Chawl, Worli | File Photo

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a lottery for homes for 450 police wives in B.D.D. Chawl, scheduled for Monday, October 14, 2024.

For the past 18 months, the police wives in Worli have been demanding homes in the same locality. Despite having three MLAs from the area, their rights to housing and the lottery were overlooked. MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde raised this issue directly with Chief Minister Shinde, who then ordered the relevant department to conduct the lottery for homes adjacent to Worli B.D.D.

The announcement was seen as a Dussehra gift for the police wives, who celebrated by distributing sweets at the Chief Minister's official residence, Varsha. While speaking to police wives MP Dr. Shinde emphasized that the lottery for their homes was initiated by Chief Minister Shinde, who understands their struggles, having lived in similar conditions himself.

MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde, who has been actively pursuing this issue with the government reassured the police wives that both he and the Shiv Sena party stand firmly behind the people of Mumbai.

In addition, Chief Minister Shinde is committed to bringing back Marathi individuals who have moved out of Mumbai and has revitalized the long-stalled Ramabai Colony redevelopment project, providing homes for thousands. He also ordered the payment of overdue rents for tenants in the SRA projects who have been residing in transit camps for years.

Furthermore, Shinde has coordinated with multiple agencies, including MHADA and SRA, to ensure that everyone has access to housing. He has decided to apply Rule 33 (7) for the redevelopment of 388 MHADA buildings that have been pending for 40 years, benefiting around 30,000 families in Mumbai.