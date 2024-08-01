Israel Celebrates Its 76th Independence Day In Mumbai, Politicians, Businessmen Bureaucrats Join Celebrations | FPJ

The Israeli embassy in Mumbai celebrated the 76th Independence Day of Israel in Mumbai on Wednesday with a grand evening attended by people from the field of politics, business and foreign affairs. Representatives of Israel and India expressed their hopes for stronger friendship between both the countries.

Israel, which got independence in May 1948, within a year of India’s independence has been a close ally of India and the trade relations between the countries speak for it. On Wednesday, Israel’s embassy in Mumbai organised a grand evening on the top floor of St. Regis in Lower Parel to celebrate the country’s 76th Independence Day. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, former member of parliament Subramanian Swamy, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar joined the occasion to greet the country’s representatives on their national day.

Celebration at St.Regis, Lower Parel | FPJ

Celebration at St.Regis, Lower Parel | FPJ

Kobbi Shoshani, consulate general of Israel to Mumbai, said, “Jews fled to across the world but only in India they they did not face persecution. We are a younger brother of India and I want to thank India for the way Jews have been treated here. We were a very poor country at the time of independence but today we excel in industries and agriculture and lead in innovation.”

While Ismail Haniyeh leader of Hamas was killed in Iran during the wee hours of Wednesday, Shoshani also mentioned that they will militaries Gaza to bring peace in the Middle East.

“We want to have peace with our neighbouring countries and for that we will militarise Gaza to bring peace in the entire middle east. The last year has not been easy for us. Terrorists have tested our patience but our friends like India have supported us. I express gratitude to the Indian people and government for their love and support to Israel,” he added.

The evening also celebrated the ambassador of Israel to India Naor Gilon’s three year tenure in India, who was given farewell after his successful term. Gilon stressed on the simultaneous development of both the countries and have a hint that Israel will not back off the fight against Hamas.

“With everything Israel has faced in history, we have always had only one way and that is to fight. We haven’t been given a choice and therefore we have always been resilient,” he also recalled his tenure in India saying, “I have served in so many countries but no country shows such a love for us like India does. Similarly Israelis love India equally. During my tenure of only three years so could see the country growing. A part of my heart will always be here in India.”

Dy CM Fadnavis also greeted Israel on its independence day and said, “India and Israel have rich history and are now modern civilisation and both have not forgotten their roots. Israel’s story of progress is truly motivating and in the years to come both the countries’ relations will grow.”

Gagrani, who was the chief guest at the celebration, complimented Israel on behalf of Mumbai. He said, “I am proud that India is the only country where Jews were not persecuted and they were given equal opportunities to grow. It has been a long struggle for Israel but it’s resilience, technology, entrepreneurship are similar to India and I hope the similarities continue in future.”