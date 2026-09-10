Ismaili Leader Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Visits India, Scheduled To Meet Top Leaders In Mumbai From Sept 12 To 14 | ANI

Mumbai: Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), will visit Mumbai from September 12 to 14.

During his stay, the Aga Khan is scheduled to meet Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as well as members of the local Ismaili community. This marks his first visit to India since assuming the Imamat in February 2025 following the passing of his father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

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The Ismaili leader is currently in New Delhi. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Aga Khan expressed gratitude for India's ongoing support of AKDN initiatives, highlighting how the network’s efforts closely align with national development priorities under the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

While in the capital, he called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and attended a lunch hosted in his honor by Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan. He also held bilateral discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to explore opportunities for economic empowerment and collaboration, both within India and internationally.

"I am very happy to be back in India, a country with which the Ismaili Imamat shares a long history," the Aga Khan said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister and other senior leaders for our engaging and productive discussions. I look forward to our ongoing partnership to improve the quality of life in India and around the world."

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Following his visit to Maharashtra, the Aga Khan will travel to Gujarat and Telangana, where he is scheduled to meet with the respective Governors and Chief Ministers to evaluate ongoing projects, discuss future ventures, and meet with local Ismaili community members.

In a media statement, the Ismaili community in Mumbai noted that institutions linked to the Ismaili Imamat have operated in India since the 19th century. Today, AKDN’s footprint in the country reaches over 9 million people across sectors including healthcare, education, climate resilience, rural and urban development, and economic inclusion.

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