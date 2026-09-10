After Amruta Fadnavis Invites Manoj Jarange-Patil For Meal At Home, Maratha Quota Activist Says He'll Visit Her On 'Bhaubeej' |

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday responded to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta Fadnavis inviting him to her home for a meal, saying he would visit her on Bhaubeej. Amruta Fadnavis had called Jarange her 'brother' and invited him for a meal at their home while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Nagpur on Wednesday evening.

STORY | Jarange is my brother, I invite him home for a meal: Amruta Fadnavis



Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has called Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil her brother and invited him for a meal at her home.



READ:… pic.twitter.com/0r4bag8uHN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

"Will Visit Tai On Bhaubeej," Says Manoj Jarange-Patil

Responding to the invitation on Thursday, Jarange said he would accept it but suggested that the timing should be considered carefully as his agitation was currently underway. “Tai has said it, so I will go for the meal. But when a brother is on the field and fighting for a cause, a sister should not invite him for a meal. One should not look here and there during a hunt. My sister should think about this carefully. I will come for a meal on Bhaubeej. She should invite us on Bhaubeej, and I will take a saree and blouse for her,” Jarange said.

Jarange has been on hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district for 13 days, pressing for reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He has also demanded implementation of the Hyderabad and Satara Gazette records and the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to eligible members of the Maratha community.

The prolonged protest has raised concerns over Jarange’s health, while the Maharashtra government has maintained that work on the Maratha community’s demands is being carried out on a war footing.

'Definitely Going To Mumbai': Jarange-Patil

Jarange also made it clear that he was not waiting for a government delegation to visit him and reiterated his plans to take the agitation to Mumbai. “I am definitely going to Mumbai. When we come together on September 12, we will announce the date,” he said.

He also questioned whether the government was organising camps for issuing Kunbi certificates because of the ongoing agitation and said he would observe how the process was being implemented.

Meanwhile, the government delegation has maintained that it will visit Antarwali Sarati only if it believes it can satisfy Jarange’s demands. With his hunger strike entering its 13th day, attention remains focused on his next decision and the government's efforts to resolve the deadlock.

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