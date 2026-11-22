'Islamisation Of This Hindu Nation': Nitesh Rane Urges Hindus To Monitor Neighbourhoods, Restrict Property Sales | Video | ANI & FPJ

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday addressed reports regarding the Muslim population in Maharashtra, claiming that concepts like "love jihad" and "land jihad" are facets of an overarching objective of "Ghazwa-e-Hind."

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane called upon the Hindu community to exercise vigilance and restrict property transactions within their own fold.

"When we repeatedly speak about 'Ghazwa-e-Hind'—even though many accuse us of merely stoking Hindu-Muslim tensions—the reality is that the objective is the Islamisation of this Hindu nation and, ultimately, the entire world. To achieve this, they employ various forms of 'jihad'—whether it be 'love jihad' or 'land jihad'—all of which are facets of 'Ghazwa-e-Hind.' This is why such statistics and reports emerge," Rane claimed.

The legislator called upon the Hindu community to remain alert and suggested economic and transactional disengagement.

"The Hindu community must remain vigilant. Hindus should engage primarily with other Hindus and sell their properties only to fellow Hindus... We should focus our energy on strengthening our Hindu nation—this sacred land of Mahadeva," he said.

Rane further urged local residents to monitor demographic movements in their residential localities.

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"We need to keep a close watch on who is moving into our neighbourhoods and how their numbers are growing; if we stay alert, they will not be able to expand unchecked. It is we who provide them with sustenance—if we stop feeding them, they will surely perish," he added.

Rane also referred to the recent assault case in Ghatkopar, where Mumbai Police registered an FIR against eight minors for allegedly assaulting a man and his female friend, commenting on the accused and madrasa education.

"I will not call them minors; it is a time bomb. In madrasas, hatred toward Hindus is instilled; Hindus are labelled as 'kafirs'. The teaching imparted there—purportedly based on the Quran—is that Hindus must either be converted or eliminated. This is why we witness such actions; children are indoctrinated with this ideology. They are not provided with a proper education, nor are they trained to become engineers or doctors. Instead, as they grow up, they are taught only to kill Hindus, eradicate them, or convert them," Rane said.

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According to the Mumbai Police, an FIR was registered at the Ghatkopar Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(4), 118(1), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after a complainant alleged that he and his friend were confronted, verbally abused, and physically assaulted by a group of youths at a garden near a mall in Ghatkopar West. Police have served notices to the parents of the accused minors, and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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