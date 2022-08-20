ISKCON temple celebrates Janmashtami with fervour; offer 1008 litres of dairy, honey and fruit juices

Janmashtami at Radha Gopinath Temple, ISKCON Girgaum Chowpatty |

Janmashtami is the most important and significant festival for Vaishnavas which falls on Ashtami, the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu lunar calendar in the month of Bhadrapad.

This year for Janmashtami at Radha Gopinath Temple, ISKCON Girgaum Chowpatty held celebrations in accordance with the traditional customs. The Day started with Mangal Aarti for the Lord Krishna at 5 am on August 19, followed by Tulsi Arti & Guru Puja.

The temple also held Katha and Kirtan throughout the day and Sandhya Aarti is planned at 7 pm followed by Maha Abhishek at 10.00 pm for Lord Krishna . Kalash Abhishek is planned from 5 pm to 8 pm and then finally Maha Aarti at 12 mid night. Celebrations will continue till 1 am, the next day.

Maha Abhishek for lord will be done with variety of fresh fruit juices, Ahmisa Milk, Curd (dahi), Ghee and Honey all put together in 1008 litres. After Maha Abhishek, this Charnamrut (mixture) will be then distributed to devotees visiting temple for Darshan of Lord Krishna .

“The Bhoga offered to lord for Janmashtami comprised of 56 variety of pakwaans (preparations) during afternoon and 108 variety of preparation is planned for night bhoga offering. These dishes included 21 types of rice preparation, 9 types of Roti & puri preparations, 3 types of Kachori’s , 9 types of paneer dishes, 25 types of sweet preparation like Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Burfis, Pedas variety of Bengali sweets, channe ka halwa , variety of fruits, dry fruits , 11 types of juices, 3 types of lassi, 2 types of chaas and 25 types of vegetable preparations.

This year for Janmashtami the dressing at Radha Gopinath Temple Girgaum Chowpatty for the lord for Mangla and Shringar vesh display a unique flavour of East and West , South and North

And is Inspired by the traditional art and textile in Orissa. Janmashthami night outfit showcased the richness of Sambalpuri silk, together with hand painted Pattachitra floral motifs. Behind the Lordships are Pattachitra backdrops depicting sweet pastimes enacted by the King of Vraj.

Then, the Shringar vesa exuberated vibrant fuschia showcasing the Royal Tanjore paintings framed in palatial shamiana Zardozi borders. This RajVesh is replete with motifs of painted and Embroidered Birds.

The attire of the Dieties depicted a perfect Aristocratic Phool bangla design of Zari and Nakshi, welcoming the janmatithi of the Lord of the Universe.

Tanjore painting, a timeless art form from Tamil Nadu, is the main theme for this year's Janmashtami Sringar outfit. Intricate golden embroidery complemented the glittering gold hand painted peacocks. Set on royal blue velvet were majestic gilded elephants in pairs, celebrating Lord Krishna 's divine appearance into this world.