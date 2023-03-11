Is Sadanand Kadam’s arrest ‘a warning’ to Uddhav’s resourceful supporters?

Sadanand Kadam | Mahesh Poul/ FPJ

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday in a money laundering case, Sadanand Kadam was sent to ED custody till March 15 on Saturday. The arrest of Kadam, a close aide of the Shiv Sena UBT party leader Anil Parab, came after he reportedly ‘provided’ all possible resources for Uddhav Thackeray’s Khed rally last Sunday. Sources said this could be interpreted as a warning to Thackeray’s supporters.

Parab has denied business relations with Kadam

Parab was called by the ED for questioning multiple times in the Sai Resort case. He has denied business relations with Kadam, who has been arrested in the same case.

A senior Sena UBT leader said, “You need the support of resourceful persons to run a political party these days. Arresting a person immediately after he extends support clearly has political connotations.” He added that after snatching the party and symbol from them, the BJP now wants to choke its resources, too.

BJP trying to bulldoze independent voices: Aaditya Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya have strongly reacted to the arrest. In the face of BMC elections and next year’s Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav Thackeray has an uphill task in the next few months. To run his party successfully, he needs adequate backing.

“Are we living in democracy or not? Why has Kadam been arrested? Just because he supports our party? BJP is trying to bulldoze every single independent voice in the country,” said Aaditya Thackeray.