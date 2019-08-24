Is Mumbai Khadde Ka Adda, ask citizens

Mumbai: Following the NCP drive ‘Khadde ka Adda’, citi­zens have clicked pictures of the potholes from various parts of the city and tagged it to BMC Twitter handle.

Within 24 hours of the start­ing the drive, citizens have begun to click pictures of the potholes in their areas and tagged them to BMC.

After receiving the pics of the pot­holes with locations, BMC has started working on filling up the potholes and even they were putting up the pics showing the works done.

Deepak Padriwala and Sachin Narkar from PB Marg have sent pictures from outside Nathani Heights in Mumbai Central. Adv. Inderpal Singh, who join­ed the #khaddekaadda on twitter, has shared the pics of potholes in IC Colony near Borivali West.

These are just some of the people who have joined the drive while it is spre­ading fast and more and more people are joining the initiative. “Yesterday, we started with our initiative #khaddekaadda and today citizens have joined it.

After we have put up the pictures of the potholes with their locations, BMC has begun covering the potholes but still there are many remaining. We will continue with this until BMC completes the work as it is a major issue in our city in which many people have lost their lives,” said Nawab Malik, NCP Mumbai president.

By Vikas Nag