Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam | IANS X Account

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on comedian Yash Maheshwari, who found himself at the centre of a controversy over an allegedly obscene joke about women in Bihar and the tradition of applying sindoor during Chhath Puja.

Nirupam condemned the comedian's remarks and questioned whether mocking someone's religious sentiments and beliefs constituted freedom of expression.

Sanjay Nirupam Slams Comedian Yash Maheshwari

Taking to his official X account, Nirupam wrote, “If any Bihari catches this rude fellow who is disrespecting Bihari women and gives him two slaps, he'll play the victim card, saying, 'Oh no, oh no, my freedom of expression has been attacked.'”

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In his post, the Shiv Sena leader further questioned, “Is mocking someone's sacred sentiments and beliefs freedom of expression?”

His sharp remarks came amid growing criticism of Maheshwari over a joke targeting the tradition of married women in Bihar applying a long streak of sindoor during Chhath Puja.

What Did Comedian Yash Maheshwari Say About Bihari Women?

A clip from Maheshwari's stand-up comedy performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism from several users who described his remarks as derogatory and offensive.

In the purported viral video, Maheshwari made an allegedly obscene remark about married women in Bihar applying sindoor starting from their nose during Chhath Puja, making an inappropriate reference to their husbands' private parts.

Social Media Users Demand Legal Action Against Comedian

Following the circulation of the video, several social media users criticised Maheshwari, accusing him of disrespecting Bihari women and hurting religious sentiments.

Several users also demanded strict legal action against the comedian and urged Bihar Police to take cognisance of the matter. Meanwhile, political leaders have also condemned Maheshwari's remarks amid the growing controversy surrounding his stand-up performance.

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