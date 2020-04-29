Irrfan Khan Death: Mumbai dabbawalas pay homage to The Lunchbox actor with whom they shared a special bond

The Association's President Subhash Talekar remembers the premier day of film 'The Lunckbox' released in 2013.

"Several Dabbawalas were invited to watch this film with actor Irfan Khan. We were honoured to sit next to him. It was a memorable moment for all of us," he recalls.

In a video, Talekar can be heard saying that Khan was not just an actor but a "good human being".

"We've worked together. We used to work in the luggage compartment...and he was in the other neighbouring compartment. After his shooting used to get over...he used to come to us...ask us if we had gotten food...tea...water," Talekar recalls.