Irrfan Khan Death: Mumbai dabbawalas pay homage to The Lunchbox actor with whom they shared a special bond

In 2013, Irrfan Khan starrted in an epistolary film directed by Ritesh Batra called 'The Lunchbox'. While it is at heart a romantic story, the Mumbai's famous dabbawalas were an integral part of the storyline, ferrying meals and ultimately enabling the lead characters to exchange words.
On Thursday, after Khan passed away in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, the Mumbai Dabbawalas paid homage to the actor.
The Association's President Subhash Talekar remembers the premier day of film 'The Lunckbox' released in 2013.
"Several Dabbawalas were invited to watch this film with actor Irfan Khan. We were honoured to sit next to him. It was a memorable moment for all of us," he recalls.
In a video, Talekar can be heard saying that Khan was not just an actor but a "good human being".
"We've worked together. We used to work in the luggage compartment...and he was in the other neighbouring compartment. After his shooting used to get over...he used to come to us...ask us if we had gotten food...tea...water," Talekar recalls.
Mourning on his death, Talekar said, "He was one of the finest actor in the film industry and his passing away has been a great loss.
On Tuesday, Irrfan had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.
In the last few days Irrfan also had to mourn the loss of his mother, who breathed her last in Jaipur on Saturday. Owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother's last rites and reportedly paid his last respects via video conferencing.
(With inputs from IANS and Sweety Adimulam)
