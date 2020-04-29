Irrfan Khan death: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and others mourn demise of Bollywood's finest actor

Renowned actor Irrfan Khan died on Wednesday at the age of 53. He had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU).

An official statement by the family released to the media read, “I trust, i have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen.

It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

Well Irrfan is undoubtedly one of the finest actors in Bollywood and he is was loved by his fans for his great work.

His fans and counterparts in the Bollywood industry offered condolences to the family and paid tribute to Irrfan and his work.

People from the political fraternity also hailed Irrfan's work and expressed shock and sadness after the news of his death.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief."

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, #IrrfanKhan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace."

Here's how the entire political fraternity is paying tribute to Irrfan Khan;