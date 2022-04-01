IRCTC restores 6-day service for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express

IRCTC operated- Tejas Corporate train no. 82902/ 82901 ADI – MMCT - ADI Tejas Express is presently running five days a week since January 2022.

With encouraging trends of travel in the sector and good patronage for the train, IRCTC has decided to restore full six-day service (now Tuesday also) in a week from April 12. Thursday shall be the default weekly maintenance off.

IRCTC is quite sensitive to the safety & health of its passengers and is closely monitoring the pandemic.

The guidelines of all states are being followed accordingly and preventive safety measures like sanitization of areas are also being adhered to.

IRCTC hence has invited all en route travellers between Ahmedabad and Mumbai to travel on the train in comfort with sumptuous Food and Beverage services on board that will be taken care of by a mix of rail hosts and hostesses in every coach.

This train is fully secured and has its in-house security with full access control. 'Please come and experience the premium services,' IRCTC has said.

IRCTC is ready to welcome everyone onboard and aspires to offer 'Best in Class Day' train travel between Mumbai to Ahmedabad for each and every passenger.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 10:13 PM IST