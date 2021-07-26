IRCTC launches special loyalty scheme for booking tickets for two Tejas Express trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has recently launched a specially conceived loyalty scheme in association with SBI Cards for the passengers booking of its two premium Tejas Express trains.

The loyalty scheme is aimed at further promoting its two premium Tejas Express trains -- Tejas Express on the Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi route and Tejas Express on the Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad route.

The loyalty scheme can be accessed through the IRCTC – SBI Card Premier, a cobranded credit card owned by both IRCTC and SBI. The card has been equipped with a comprehensive loyalty program for booking the IRCTC Tejas Express trains with a host of exclusive benefits to the customers.

On booking of the first IRCTC Tejas Train tickets with the card, the user will get 500 bonus points after 5 days of completion of the journey. For every booking of ticket in the IRCTC Tejas Train for self travel using the IRCTC-SBI Card Premier, the user will get Reward points equivalent to 15% of ticket fare deposited to his card account.

In addition to this, users will be also awarded with 1500 bonus points on booking 25 train tickets on IRCTC Tejas Trains in their respective period of one block year provided the tickets are not cancelled and journeys have been undertaken.

With each loyalty point having a value of Rs. 1/- , the points can be used for rail ticket booking in AC classes through IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App IRCTC Rail connect.