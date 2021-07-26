IRCTC launches special loyalty scheme for booking tickets for two Tejas Express trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has recently launched a specially conceived loyalty scheme in association with SBI Cards for the passengers booking of its two premium Tejas Express trains.
The loyalty scheme is aimed at further promoting its two premium Tejas Express trains -- Tejas Express on the Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi route and Tejas Express on the Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad route.
The loyalty scheme can be accessed through the IRCTC – SBI Card Premier, a cobranded credit card owned by both IRCTC and SBI. The card has been equipped with a comprehensive loyalty program for booking the IRCTC Tejas Express trains with a host of exclusive benefits to the customers.
On booking of the first IRCTC Tejas Train tickets with the card, the user will get 500 bonus points after 5 days of completion of the journey. For every booking of ticket in the IRCTC Tejas Train for self travel using the IRCTC-SBI Card Premier, the user will get Reward points equivalent to 15% of ticket fare deposited to his card account.
In addition to this, users will be also awarded with 1500 bonus points on booking 25 train tickets on IRCTC Tejas Trains in their respective period of one block year provided the tickets are not cancelled and journeys have been undertaken.
With each loyalty point having a value of Rs. 1/- , the points can be used for rail ticket booking in AC classes through IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and Mobile App IRCTC Rail connect.
All IRCTC users who have linked the IRCTC SBI Premier Loyalty card with their user ID’s will be eligible for availing the benefits of this loyalty program.
Besides, the card also offers a bouquet of other benefits such as 10% reward points on Railway spends, 5% reward points on air tickets and e-catering order, waiver of transaction charges on Rail and air tickets, complimentary Rail and air accident insurance, complimentary access to executive lounges at Railway stations and so on.
The Rail passengers can now make their transactions more convenient, faster and secure while booking tickets with the new IRCTC SBI Card Premier. For subscribing to the card, users can either apply online or through mobile by sending SMS TRAIN to 56767.
The IRCTC started the operation of first private premium train IRCTC Tejas Express on the Delhi-Lucknow-Delhi route on Railways in October 2019 followed by its second launch of IRCTC Tejas Express on the Ahmedabad – Mumbai- Ahmedabad route in January, 2020. Both the trains have been received very well among the passengers, though IRCTC was constrained to pause the operations of the trains a number of times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.