Irate over traffic mess, villagers hit streets in Uttan

Bhayandar: Illegal hawkers, haphazard parking and encroachment on pavements dto unauthorised extensions by shopkeepers have become the perfect recipe for traffic snarls between the narrow stretch of road between Uttan Naka and Pali village- two coastal villages near Bhayandar.

Fed up of the constant traffic mess, irate villagers, especially women took to streets to register their protest against the illegalities and inaction by the officials of the traffic department and the local civic administration.

“Commuting on this stretch of road has become a nightmare, not only for motorists, bus and rickshaw passengers, but also for pedestrians, who are forced to walk on the roads due to encroachments on the pavements.

Reaching late to workplaces or schools has become a regular affair for office-goers and students. Why are police and civic authorities not taking action,” questioned local municipal corporator- Sharmila Bagaji.

In response, Inspector (Traffic) Anil Pawar who visited the spot, assured of taking action towards mitigating the traffic woes and improve the situation.

The protestors include Goreti Dongarkar, Carol Munis, Velenciya Marvi, Astelina Tania, Velenciya Mendosa, Cinderella Munis, Jovita Tanya, Sharmila Munis,Vandana Noon, Lucy Pereira and Pinky Miranda, amongst others.