Iran vs Israel-US War: Mumbai Airport To See Arrival Of Several Repatriation Flights Today Amid Middle East Crisis; Check Schedule

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport is set to receive multiple repatriation flights throughout the day as airlines continue evacuation operations to bring back Indians stranded in the Middle East amid ongoing regional tensions and airspace disruptions.

According to the updated schedule, flights from Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expected to land at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrivals will begin shortly after midnight with Royal Jordanian flight RJ190 from Amman scheduled to land at 1:40 am. This will be followed by Emirates EK500 from Dubai at 2:15 am.

Two special services operated by SpiceJet from Fujairah are scheduled to arrive at 4:00 am (SG9031) and 6:25 am (SG9014), while Gulf Air flight GF2064 from Dammam is expected at 5:50 am. Further arrivals from Dubai include Emirates EK504 at 8:25 am, Air India AI4202 at 10:15 am and Emirates EK506 at 1:55 pm.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet is operating eight special repatriation flights from the UAE on Wednesday, all departing from Fujairah. These include four flights to Delhi, three to Mumbai and one to Kochi, aimed at easing congestion and ensuring faster return of stranded Indian nationals. The airline had already operated four such flights on March 3.

Eknath Shinde Wins Hearts, Leads Effort To Bring 160 State Residents Home From Dubai

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde earned widespread appreciation after personally leading efforts to bring back around 160 residents of the state on Tuesday, including 84 students stranded in Dubai, amid escalating tensions in West Asia that disrupted regional air travel.

Two chartered flights carrying the passengers safely touched down in Mumbai late Tuesday night. Among those returning were students from Indira Gandhi National Open University along with three faculty members. They were flown home on two Embraer aircraft operated by Star Air. The special operation took place under challenging circumstances, as airspace closures had left thousands of Indians stranded across the Middle East.

The repatriation schedule follows intensified efforts by the Centre and state governments to ensure the safe return of Indians as air travel across West Asia remains disrupted due to the escalating conflict. Authorities said evacuation flights will continue based on evolving ground conditions and airspace availability.

