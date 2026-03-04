Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Wins Hearts, Leads Effort To Bring 160 State Residents Home From Dubai Amid Middle East Crisis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde won hearts after he personally spearheaded efforts to bring back around 160 Maharashtra residents on Tuesday, including 84 students stranded in Dubai, as the escalating West Asia conflict disrupted air travel across the region.

Two chartered flights carrying the stranded passengers landed safely in Mumbai late Tuesday night. The returnees included students from Indira University and three faculty members, who were flown back on two Embraer aircraft operated by Star Air. The special operation was mounted amid tense conditions as airspace closures left thousands of Indians stuck across the Middle East.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, ''We got a call from the government office. Mr. Shinde spoke to us directly. He told us that there is no need to be scared...'' pic.twitter.com/7KqJtsx16A — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, ''We were in great distress. I am very happy to be here. I am very thankful to Mr. Ekdasinde, who is like a brother to me..'' pic.twitter.com/glVoZnU2GH — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2026

According to officials, Shinde’s office proactively reached out to students and tourists from Maharashtra after learning about their predicament. Several passengers said the deputy chief minister personally spoke to them over the phone, reassuring them and promising safe passage home. “We were in great distress, but Mr. Shinde told us not to be scared. Soon after, a special chartered flight was arranged for us,” one passenger said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A passenger says, ''I didn't have any means to come to India, but when I spoke to Mr. Shinde, he arranged a special chartered plan for us.'' pic.twitter.com/ThYbXdWYFP — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2026

A student who returned to Mumbai said their seven-day educational trip to Dubai had been disrupted when the security situation deteriorated and flights were cancelled. “The Maharashtra government helped us at every stage. Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s support was immediate and positive. I am very happy to be back home,” the student said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Another student says, "We had a seven-day educational trip, in which we completed the courses for six days and attended seminars. After that, on the sixth day, when we were supposed to come, the situation became tense, and all the flights were… pic.twitter.com/DE9o9kWkz3 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2026

Indira University Dean Shikha Sindhu said the university had been in touch with authorities, but the breakthrough came with direct intervention from the deputy chief minister’s office. “The moment the issue came into the public domain, we received prompt and effective support from Dy CM Shinde’s office,” she said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indira University Dean, Shikha Sindhu says, ''So, the university authority obviously were in touch with government authorities but one good thing was, I mean, the moment the information became public, it came out in news, we got prompt support from the deputy… pic.twitter.com/5O0CHj8gxm — IANS (@ians_india) March 3, 2026

In a message shared on social media, Shinde said the safe return of Maharashtra citizens stranded in Fujairah Airport was achieved with the cooperation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said the operation brought immense relief to families who had been under severe mental stress due to the crisis.

Shinde Sena Leaders Welcome Stranded Indians At Mumbai Airport

On arrival at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the passengers were received by Shiv Sena leaders, including Murji Patel and party spokesperson Shaina NC, who said arrangements were also made to transport the returnees to their respective destinations.

The operation came as air travel remains severely affected by the United States–Iran conflict. The Union Civil Aviation Ministry said it continues to monitor the evolving situation, even as Indian and foreign carriers operate limited flights to bring stranded nationals back home.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/