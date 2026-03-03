 Marathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar's Son Stuck In Kuwait Amid US-Iran Conflict; Actress Cries And Requests Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & PM Narendra Modi To Help Her - Watch Video
HomeEntertainmentMarathi Actress Vishakha Subhedar's Son Stuck In Kuwait Amid US-Iran Conflict; Actress Cries And Requests Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis & PM Narendra Modi To Help Her - Watch Video

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen crying and requesting Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to help her in getting her son back to India, who is stuck in Kuwait amid the US-Iran war.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
article-image
Vishakha Subhedar Son Stuck In Kuwait | Instagram

Marathi actress Vishakha Subhedar on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram in which she revealed that her son was travelling to London, and for a layover, he had to get down at Kuwait. Now, due to the US-Iran war, he is stuck in Kuwait. In the video, Vishakha is seen crying and requesting Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help her in getting her son back to India.

She captioned the post as, "कृपया मला मदत करावी. माझा मुलगा अभिनय कुवैत मध्ये अडकला आहे. #IndiaGovernment #NarendraModi #DevendraFadnavis देवेंद्र फडणवीस साहेब, एकनाथ शिंदे साहेब, राज साहेब. कृपया मदत करावी (Please help me. My son Abhinay is stuck in Kuwait. #IndiaGovernment #NarendraModi #DevendraFadnavis Devendra Fadnavis Saheb, Eknath Shinde Saheb, Raj Saheb. Please help)." Watch the video below...

In the video, Vishakha says that due to flights being cancelled, her son is stuck in Kuwait for the past four days, and the situation there is serious. Currently, the airline has given him accommodation at a hotel.

She requested that there should be an arrangement made to get her son back to India. Like how people from Dubai were brought back, even Indians stuck in Kuwait should be bought back. She said that like her many families are waiting for their loved ones to comeback.

