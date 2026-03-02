'Woh Hamare Dil Mein Zinda Rahenge': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei; Gets Trolled - Watch Video

Farrhana Bhatt Mourns Death Of Ali Khamenei | Instagram

During the US-Iran conflict, the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, 2026. His death has received mixed reactions on social media, but in many states in India, Shia Muslims are mourning his demise. Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt also mourned the death of Khamenei, and she is getting trolled on social media.

While talking to Instant Bollywood about Khamenei's death, the actress said, "Woh ek aisi shaksiyat hai, jinko kabhi bhulaya nahi jaa sakta. He will be alive in our hearts, and definitely Allah unki shahadat qabool kare. Kashmiri jitne bhi log hai bahot hie iss chiz jhulaz chuke hai, dil dahel chuka hai sabka (He is a personality who can never be forgotten. He will remain alive in our hearts, and may Allah definitely accept his martyrdom. Many Kashmiris have been touched by this, and it has broken their hearts)."

He further said, "You will not believe sehri ke baad main bilkul soyi nahi hoon. Aaj maine namaz padhi toh I was so sad because this should not have happened. Kaafi logo ke liye woh ek messiah the. Definitely, woh hamare dil mein zinda rahenge (You won't believe it. I haven't slept at all after Sehri. Today, when I prayed, I was so sad because this shouldn't have happened. For many people, he was a messiah. Definitely, he will remain alive in our hearts)."

Farrhana Bhatt Gets Trolled

Well, netizens are not happy with Farrhana's statement. A netizen commented, "Farahna, I kindly request you please don’t comment on such serious matters without knowing the full truth. Many innocent people suffered, and their voices were silenced. Several young girls were also brutally assaulted. This isn’t about religion; it’s about humanity. Please don’t speak just for attention, especially when you’re not in touch with those who are actually suffering in Iran. Let’s speak responsibly and with compassion (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Then why she's not wearing a burqa (sic)." Check out the comments below...

On the work front, after Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana was recently seen in a music video titled Yahin Guzaar Doon along with Amaal Mallik. She started her career with a small film in Laila Majnu, and was also seen in a bling-and-miss appearance in Singham Again.