'Brain Is On High Alert': Nargis Fakhri Is In Dubai, Says She Can't Even Sleep Amid US-Iran Conflict

Many Indian celebrities like Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, and Vishnu Manchu are struck in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict. Actress Nargis Fakhri, who is currently in Dubai, also took to Instagram to share that she can't sleep at night, and her brain is on high alert.

The actress posted, "No matter what, this feeling of anxiety & dread lingers becuz you just don't know what's gona happen next. Can't even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It's so late and I'm wide awake (sic)."

Nargis is married to businessman Tony Beig, and their Instagram is filled with pictures from Dubai. Maybe the couple has a house there.

Esha Gupta & Sonal Chauhan Share Update

Meanwhile, Esha and Sonal, who are in UAE, on Sunday shared an update from there. The former, who is in Abu Dhabi, posted on Instagram, "Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport. from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone!! Special mention to @modgova Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not at pleasant situation, apology for. OT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon. Radhe rradhe (sic)."

Meanwhile, Sonal, who is stuck in Dubai, posted, "To everyone messaging me and checking up on me - Thank you and I'm sorry for not being able to reply. Your concern really means a lot. I am safe and I assure you, the authorities are doing their best to keep everyone safe. There's nothing to panic about. Surely, Dubai is the safest place in the world. @modgovae is in protecting and safeguarding everyone. Things are totally under control. And I request everyone to refrain from spreading panic. Praying for everyone's safety (sic)."

During the US-Iran conflict, Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026. His death has received mixed reactions on social media, but in many states in India, Shia Muslims are mourning his demise.